Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) & TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Head-To-Head Survey

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) and TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Vermilion Energy has a beta of 3, suggesting that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TETRA Technologies has a beta of 3.36, suggesting that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vermilion Energy and TETRA Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vermilion Energy $1.27 billion 0.87 $24.72 million $0.33 21.24 TETRA Technologies $1.04 billion 0.31 -$147.41 million ($0.05) -50.40

Vermilion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than TETRA Technologies. TETRA Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vermilion Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vermilion Energy and TETRA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vermilion Energy -121.97% -11.06% -3.32% TETRA Technologies -17.78% -11.74% -1.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vermilion Energy and TETRA Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vermilion Energy 1 7 3 0 2.18 TETRA Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus price target of $9.28, suggesting a potential upside of 32.35%. TETRA Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. Given Vermilion Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than TETRA Technologies.

Summary

Vermilion Energy beats TETRA Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France. The company also owns 49% working interest in 930,000 net acres of land and 51 net producing natural gas wells in the Netherlands; and 36,900 net developed acres and 965,900 net undeveloped acres of land, and 61 net producing oil wells and 8 net producing natural gas wells in Germany. In addition, it owns offshore Corrib natural gas field located to the northwest coast of Ireland; and 100% working interest in the Wandoo offshore oil field and related production assets that covers 59,600 acres located on Western Australia's northwest shelf. Further, the company holds 138,000 net acres of land in the Powder River basin, and 136.6 net producing oil wells in the United States; and 951,200 net acres of land in Hungary, 244,900 net acres of land in Slovakia, and 2.4 million net acres of land in Croatia. Vermilion Energy Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products. The Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States and Mexico, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

