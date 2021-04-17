Viad (NYSE:VVI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Viad (NYSE:VVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viad Corp is an S&P SmallCap 600 international experiential services company with operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe and the United Arab Emirates. Viad generates its revenue and shareholder value through two main business units: GES, a global full-service live events company serving the world’s leading brands and event organizers and Pursuit, a collection of iconic and cultural destination travel experiences that showcase the best of Banff, Jasper, Glacier, Denali and Kenai Fjords National Parks. Their business strategy focuses on providing exceptional experiential services to their customers and sustainable returns on invested capital to their shareholders. “

VVI opened at $40.46 on Thursday. Viad has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $828.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $27.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viad will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viad news, CFO Ellen M. Ingersoll sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $459,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,645.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew B. Benett acquired 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.91 per share, with a total value of $50,799.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,997 shares in the company, valued at $758,086.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the 4th quarter valued at about $925,000. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,254,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Viad in the 4th quarter worth about $16,326,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viad by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,505,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,467,000 after acquiring an additional 312,659 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Viad by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,197,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,648,000 after acquiring an additional 156,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

