VIG Trading Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 16th. VIG has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and $9,518.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,508.62 or 0.12210618 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001103 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 872,702,017 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.