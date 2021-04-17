Vijaya Gadde Sells 2,388 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $70.12 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.81 and its 200 day moving average is $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

