Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of VABK opened at $32.60 on Friday. Virginia National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average is $28.04.

Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that offers a range of commercial banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

