Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 10,514 Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

NASDAQ:ENVB opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.25. Enveric Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $21.20.

Get Enveric Biosciences alerts:

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines to enhance quality of life for cancer patients. It has a pipeline of development programs for radiodermatitis, glioblastoma, and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. The company is based in Naples, Florida.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enveric Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enveric Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.