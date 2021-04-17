Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 45,299 Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 15,554 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

PZG stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 target price on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

About Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon.

