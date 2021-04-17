Virtu Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,134 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 26,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $96,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CKPT opened at $2.97 on Friday. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $5.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $223.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,032.05% and a negative return on equity of 100.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CKPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.