Virtu Financial LLC Sells 59,541 Shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) by 78.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 59,541 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Agile Therapeutics were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 million. On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,427.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $147,573. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Agile Therapeutics Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

