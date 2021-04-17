Virtu Financial LLC Takes $64,000 Position in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Sotherly Hotels at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $74,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 391,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,116.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SOHO opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $42.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.30. Sotherly Hotels Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.29). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 38.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

