Virtu Financial LLC Trims Stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,874 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 77.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 81,851 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 214,386 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 170.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 496,236 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.32.

In other news, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

LLNW stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.92 million, a P/E ratio of -59.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $55.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

