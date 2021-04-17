Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $7.38 Per Share

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the closed-end fund will post earnings per share of $7.38 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $8.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $8.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $29.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $7.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $35.45 EPS.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

VRTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.60.

VRTS stock opened at $260.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $270.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.42.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $153.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.98 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.