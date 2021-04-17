Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Voestalpine from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oddo Bhf lowered Voestalpine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Voestalpine from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Voestalpine presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.32. Voestalpine has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $8.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Voestalpine had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

