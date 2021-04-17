Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)’s stock price was down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.80 and last traded at $30.80. Approximately 1,434 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 293,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.72.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VOR shares. B. Riley started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.62.

In other Vor Biopharma news, Director Kush Parmar acquired 555,555 shares of Vor Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It offers VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

