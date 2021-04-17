Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $48.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VNO. Argus raised Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.04 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

