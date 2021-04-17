W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Separately, Bank of America cut W. P. Carey from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.00.

NYSE WPC opened at $72.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.52. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $52.22 and a one year high of $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 83.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPC. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,104 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 189,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

