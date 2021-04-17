Wade Financial Advisory Inc Sells 100 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.25.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,777,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,684,264. The firm has a market cap of $196.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.84 and a 200-day moving average of $139.99. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.