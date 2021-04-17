Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Walker & Dunlop, LLC is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company also offers service loans for life insurance companies, commercial banks and other institutional investors as a loan broker. The Multifamily and FHA Finance groups of Walker & Dunlop are focused on lending to property owners, investors, and developers of multifamily properties across the country. The Capital Markets and Investment Services groups provide a broad range of advisory, financing, investment consulting and related services. Walker & Dunlop’s Healthcare Finance group provides debt financing for healthcare properties. The Company’s Principle Investments include origination, underwriting, execution and management of commercial real estate opportunities across property types and geographies within the continental United States. Walker & Dunlop, LLC is based in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of WD stock opened at $110.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a current ratio of 187.94. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $32.03 and a fifty-two week high of $113.79.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, CEO William M. Walker sold 66,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $6,731,263.08. Also, Director E. John Rice, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $246,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,571 shares of company stock worth $10,660,221 over the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

