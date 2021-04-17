Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,206 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $53,946,527.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,031,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $140.61 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.20. The company has a market cap of $396.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.11.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.