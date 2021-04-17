WealthTrust Axiom LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 25.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 6.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 27,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 49.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 23.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTRX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $13.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.67. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter. Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

