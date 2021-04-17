WealthTrust Axiom LLC Lowers Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on LYB. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.05.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $107.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.87 and a 200 day moving average of $91.06. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $112.73.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

