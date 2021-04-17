WealthTrust Axiom LLC Trims Holdings in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its holdings in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Entercom Communications were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 279.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 432,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 158,807 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 39,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,274,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 272,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETM stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52. The company has a market cap of $726.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $319.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETM. Zacks Investment Research raised Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Entercom Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

