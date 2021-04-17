Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $72.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.07. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2,415.86, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

