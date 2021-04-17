Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.08% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,375,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,192,000 after acquiring an additional 129,096 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

EIGR stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $281.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.76). Research analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

