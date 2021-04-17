Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $310,000 Holdings in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Sientra were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 19,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the third quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIEN stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.41. Sientra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $404.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.81.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $22.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 174.05% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. Analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIEN. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sientra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

