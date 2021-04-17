Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $348,000 Stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVY. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,185,000.

Shares of CVY stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF Company Profile

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

