Wendye Robbins Buys 700 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Wendye Robbins bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $13,622.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,868. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Wendye Robbins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Wendye Robbins bought 600 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.12 per share, for a total transaction of $12,672.00.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $21.17 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.93.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 million. Analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,335,000 after buying an additional 194,538 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 339.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after buying an additional 192,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

