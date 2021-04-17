WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.45

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.45 and last traded at $53.97, with a volume of 8398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.62.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 37,882 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $1,610,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $1,177,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

