Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires 13,525 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Amarin worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 37.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $5.02 on Friday. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -100.38 and a beta of 2.58.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.21 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. Amarin’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amarin news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 421,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $3,377,248.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 556,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,712.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 217,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,754,887.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,056.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMRN. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Amarin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.77.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

