Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $23.10 Million Stock Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 336.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $23,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 46,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 66,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on RKT shares. Zelman & Associates downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.