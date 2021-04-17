WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in WEX by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

WEX stock opened at $229.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.01. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.53 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $398.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.53 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. On average, analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $425,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total transaction of $805,736.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,202.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,057 shares of company stock valued at $48,368,570. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

