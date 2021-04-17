Weybosset Research & Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Copart makes up 9.1% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned 0.09% of Copart worth $22,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Copart by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Copart by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $1,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPRT stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.98. The company had a trading volume of 16,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,206. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.82. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

