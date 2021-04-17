Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO) were up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 28.90 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 28.90 ($0.38). Approximately 844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 98,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.37).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 29.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 22.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 639.64. The firm has a market cap of £15.56 million and a PE ratio of -5.18.

About Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO)

Windar Photonics Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines. The company also provides WindTIMIZER for wind turbine's controller; and retrofit control system for wind turbines.

