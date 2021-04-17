XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $150.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Truist from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.39% from the stock’s current price.

XPO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.04.

Shares of XPO opened at $137.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.67 and a 200 day moving average of $113.35. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $53.58 and a fifty-two week high of $138.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total value of $10,211,228.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,787,216.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 64.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,864,000 after buying an additional 17,599 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 83.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 22,375 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 9.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

