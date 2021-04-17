Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at New Street Research

New Street Research began coverage on shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yandex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Yandex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yandex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yandex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.63.

Yandex stock opened at $61.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.43 and a 200-day moving average of $65.27. Yandex has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Yandex by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529,708 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Yandex by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,160,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $637,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,242 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yandex by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,614,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $529,809,000 after purchasing an additional 549,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Yandex by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,364,000 after acquiring an additional 573,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yandex in the 4th quarter worth about $218,989,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

