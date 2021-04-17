YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) CEO Sells $1,628,000.00 in Stock

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,876,331.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $86.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average of $66.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $85.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The company had revenue of $375.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.47 million. On average, equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in YETI by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 21,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

