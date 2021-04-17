Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.37. Citizens Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $18.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZWI. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,041,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

CZWI stock opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $157.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.96%.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.