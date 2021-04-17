Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to Post $1.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will report earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Kadant reported earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $168.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.55 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Kadant from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.75.

KAI opened at $180.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. Kadant has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $189.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

In related news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $226,636.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,092.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Kadant by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

