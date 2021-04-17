Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to Post $0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.09. Navigator reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Navigator had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $70.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVGS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navigator during the third quarter worth $64,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navigator during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Navigator by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Navigator by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Navigator during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVGS opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32. Navigator has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.48 million, a P/E ratio of -87.73 and a beta of 2.33.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

