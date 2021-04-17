Zacks: Analysts Anticipate STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $172.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will post sales of $172.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.48 million and the highest is $182.50 million. STORE Capital reported sales of $163.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year sales of $707.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $653.82 million to $754.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $766.75 million, with estimates ranging from $659.38 million to $860.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STOR shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,748,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,798,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,592,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,087,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,074,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,488,000 after purchasing an additional 174,201 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,886,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,079,000 after purchasing an additional 84,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR stock remained flat at $$34.75 during trading hours on Friday. 1,398,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.59. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

