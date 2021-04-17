Zacks: Analysts Anticipate uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Million

Equities analysts expect that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will announce $4.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for uniQure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.20 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. uniQure reported sales of $100,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,430%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year sales of $277.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $551.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $156.67 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $248.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. The firm had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.15 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QURE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

In other news, CAO Christian Klemt sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $37,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $74,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,019,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,331. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $34.07. 201,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,129. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average of $38.71. uniQure has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $71.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

