Zacks: Analysts Anticipate US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.13). US Ecology reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $241.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.00 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,024,000 after buying an additional 310,485 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,613,000 after buying an additional 272,219 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECOL opened at $42.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.20. US Ecology has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

