Zacks: Analysts Expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.39. Leggett & Platt also posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Leggett & Platt.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on LEG. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at $791,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth about $977,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEG stock opened at $48.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.93. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leggett & Platt (LEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.