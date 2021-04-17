Zacks: Analysts Expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to Post $0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MP Materials.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MP. Cowen started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,093,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.33. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $51.77.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MP Materials (MP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.