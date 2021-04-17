Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to report ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.47). Krystal Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($1.78). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRYS. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

KRYS opened at $76.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.76 and a beta of 1.20. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $87.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

