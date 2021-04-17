Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.92 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will post $4.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $4.99 billion. Lear reported sales of $4.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year sales of $20.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.18 billion to $20.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.52 billion to $22.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays downgraded Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lear from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Lear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.93.

Shares of Lear stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.25. 274,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,885. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear has a one year low of $80.15 and a one year high of $196.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,548,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $882,446,000 after acquiring an additional 20,661 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $862,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,777 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,014,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $251,914,000 after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,958,000 after acquiring an additional 22,558 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

