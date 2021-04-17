Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will report sales of $46.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.92 million and the lowest is $46.20 million. Model N posted sales of $39.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year sales of $185.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.97 million to $187.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $210.12 million, with estimates ranging from $206.95 million to $216.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $42.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.53 million.

MODN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Shares of NYSE MODN traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.78. 320,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Model N has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -99.46 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.66.

In other Model N news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $139,769.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,192.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $452,293.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,137 shares in the company, valued at $20,942,515.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,608 shares of company stock worth $972,559. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,133,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,671 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Model N by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,463,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 805,240 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Model N by 3,456.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 679,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 660,679 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Model N by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,115,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,481,000 after purchasing an additional 620,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in Model N in the fourth quarter valued at $5,792,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

