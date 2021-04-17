Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to Announce $1.50 EPS

Analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NICE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. NICE posted earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $7.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $438.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.78 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NICE. Barclays upgraded NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NICE by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NICE traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.42. The company had a trading volume of 145,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.59, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.33. NICE has a 52 week low of $156.16 and a 52 week high of $288.73.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

