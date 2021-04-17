Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will report earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Vapotherm posted earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($2.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 51.59% and a negative net margin of 47.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

In related news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $63,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,838.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $171,300. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAPO opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.96. The firm has a market cap of $594.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of -1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.07. Vapotherm has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $54.42.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

