Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Primerica (NYSE:PRI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist lifted their price target on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.17.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $157.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.28. Primerica has a 1 year low of $89.75 and a 1 year high of $158.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $594.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primerica will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 473.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

